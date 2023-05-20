TNI Morning News Headlines – May 20, 2023

➡️Close shave for passengers as Mo Bus catches fire near TCI Chhak in Rourkela due to suspected technical snag.
➡️Body of OAPF jawan found hanging from tree at a village under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar.
➡️Heavy rush at Puri Jagannath Temple after delay in ‘Dwara Phita’ ritual.
➡️Odisha acid attack survivor Pramodini Roul gave birth to a baby.
➡️11 CRPF jawans injured after nor’wester hit their camp in Bastar district in Chhattisgarh.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan.
➡️Supporters of Karnataka CM-elect Siddaramaiah gather outside his residence in Bengaluru ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today.
➡️Besides Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar, 8 more Ministers will take oath today.
➡️Centre brings Ordinance; gives Administrative Powers back to Delhi Lieutenant Governor.
➡️RBI asks banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 notes with immediate effect.
➡️Film Producer of ‘The Kerala Story’ contributes Rs 51 Lakh to State Ashram.
➡️Fourth edition of Indo-Indonesia bilateral Exercise Samudra Shakti-23 concluded in South China Sea.
➡️Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by four wickets in IPL.
➡️Over 140 deaths reported in Cyclone Mocha-hit Myanmar.
