Shutdown in Khordha Sub-Division from 2 PM to 6 AM till June 30

TNI Bureau: In a bid to prevent further spread of Coronavirus, Khordha District Administration has announced 16-hour complete shutdown in Khordha Sub-division from 2 PM till 6 AM daily till June 30.

👉 Shops & Markets will be allowed to operate from 6 AM to 2 PM.

👉 Only Medicine Stores, Petrol Pumps & Essential Movement allowed after 2 PM.

👉 Khordha Sub-division area includes 6 Blocks – Tangi, Khordha Sadar, Banapur, Begunia, Bolgarh and Chilika.

👉 Bhubaneswar does not come under the jurisdiction of Khordha Sub Division. It’s a separate Sub-Division. Balianta, Balipatna, Jatni and Bhubaneswar City come under Bhubaneswar Sub-division.