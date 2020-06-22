English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

Shutdown announced in Puri Dist in view of Ratha Jatra

By Sagarika Satapathy
Lord Jagannath Puri Ratha Jatra
TNI Bureau:  In order to maintain law & order situation and curb the spread of COVID-19 during the annual Ratha Jatra (Chariot festival) in Puri, Odisha Government on Monday ordered shutdown in Puri District from 9 PM today till Wednesday 2 PM.

District Administration will enforce “curfew-like” restrictions on grand road. All entry points of the Puri Town will be closed during the shutdown period.

Supreme Court had earlier granted permission to hold annual Ratha Jatra in Puri without various restrictions. Congregation of Devotees remains prohibited.

