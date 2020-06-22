Ratha Jatra Challenge: Naveen deploys 3 Ministers in Puri

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has welcomed the decision of Supreme Court for allowing the Ratha Jatra in Puri and also thanked the Centre for their cooperation. Naveen expressed confidence that his government will conduct the festival in a perfect manner.

“We are ready for the challenge. All rituals of the deities have been followed without fail. Chariots have been constructed on time. The administration has made all preparations. Chief Secretary and DGP are camping in Puri. Keeping the COVID-19 guidelines in mind, Ratha Jatra and the subsequent rituals till Niladri Bije need to followed properly, which is a big challenge. I hope that all people involved in the rituals will follow the guidelines and protocols while maintaining the tradition of the festival,” said Naveen Patnaik.

“All eyes of the world will be on us. We need to show that we can uphold our culture and tradition without compromising the public health. Discipline holds the key here,” he added.

The CM has deployed 3 Ministers – Pratap Jena (Law), Naba Kishore Das (Health) and Samir Ranjan Dash (School and Mass Education) and Deputy Chairperson of Odisha Planning Board, Sanjay Das Burma in Puri, who will camp there till the Niladri Bije rituals.

50 platoons of the police force will be deployed across Puri Town. Complete shutdown has been announced in Puri District from 9 PM today till 2 PM on Wednesday. All 3 Chariots have been pulled to the Singhadwara this evening.

Ratha Jatra Rituals Timing:

👉 Pahandi Bije: 7 AM to 10 AM

👉 Chhera Panhara: 11: 30 AM

👉 Commencement of Pulling of Chariots: 12 PM

