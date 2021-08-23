TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 761 new Covid cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 101 cases belong to 0-18 years. All deaths were published after due audit process. They are not recent ones.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.25%. 1078 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

60,791 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll has gone up to 7,426.

Khordha reported 289 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 117 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – August 23, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 761

🔶 0-18 years: 101

🔶 New Deaths – 68

🔶 New Recoveries – 1078

🔶 Samples Tested – 60,791 (67,834 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.25% (1.25% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (289), Cuttack (117), Balasore (52), Jajpur (35), Mayurbhanj (24), Sambalpur (20).

🔷 New Audited Deaths (3+ Districts) – Cuttack (17), Jagatsinghapur (15), Dhenkanal (9), Khordha (8), Jajpur (6), Kendrapara (4),Balasore (3).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 17544497

🔶 Total Positive Cases -1001698

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 985302

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha -8917

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha – 7,426