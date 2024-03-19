TNI Morning News Headlines – March 19, 2024

➡️Puri Srimandir fund over Rs 39 crore deposited in 2 nationalized banks – Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.
➡️Six-day-long Dolo utsav begins at Puri Srimandir.
➡️A youth was killed after he was hit by a train while he was making reels on a railway track near Sabira station under Soro police limits in Balasore district.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow underway in Palakkad, Kerala.
➡️Lok Sabha polls: BJP holds core committee meetings to discuss on candidates for various States.
➡️Amid buzz of MNS joining NDA, senior BJP Leader Vinod Tawde reaches Taj Hotel to meet MNS Chief Raj Thackeray in Delhi.
➡️BRS MLC K Kavitha withdraws plea from Supreme Court challenging ED summons in Delhi excise irregularities case in view of her arrest.
➡️Supreme Court asked Ayurvedic company Patanjali’s MD Acharya Balkrishna and Yoga Guru Ramdev to appear before it on the next date of hearing for not responding to the contempt proceedings in advertising case relating to company.
➡️RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu accepts resignation of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.
Related Posts
➡️4 Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli.
➡️Sensex tanks 420.56 points to 72,327.86 in early trade; Nifty declines 126.35 points to 21,929.35.
➡️Rupee down 4 paise at 82.94 against US dollar in opening trade.
➡️United States special envoy on Afghanistan to visit India this week.
➡️US calls on Pakistan to exercise restraint after its airstrikes in Afghanistan.
➡️Taliban targets Pakistan’s military posts after its airstrikes in Afghanistan.
➡️Cricket Australia announces venues for 5-match Test series against India.
➡️Judge denies Donald Trump’s request to exclude testimony from Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen in hush-money trial.
Comments are closed.