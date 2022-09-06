Shocking result of jealousy: Woman kills boy for outperforming her daughter in school

The woman, Sakaya Rani Victoria, has been arrested, police said.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
TNI Bureau: A woman poisoned and killed a 13-year-old boy in Puducherry’s Karaikal on Saturday because he outperformed her daughter. The woman, Sakaya Rani Victoria, has been arrested, police said.

The murderer was jealous of the boy’s excellence in academics and other activities. She reportedly spiked the boy’s soft drinks which killed him later.

Notably, the boy returned home at around 12.30pm after a rehearsal for his school’s annual day function on Friday , and started vomiting, alarming his parents. The boy told his mother that he fell sick after consuming a soft drink at school.

The boy, a Class 8 student at the Servite English School in Karaikal, died in hospital.

 

 

