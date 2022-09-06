Thank you Suresh Raina: From Indian Cricket Fans

TNI Bureau: Mr. IPL Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from all formats of the game, tweeting about it on his official social media profile.

According to Raina, he has communicated his retirement decision to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) and the BCCI.

Raina is undeniably one of the biggest names in IPL history. He is currently the fifth-highest score in league history. Although Raina has already retired from international cricket, he is still not eligible to play a foreign T20 league under BCCI rules. In order to play in private leagues outside the country, he must also retire from the IPL.

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

Over the years, he has been a match winner in yellow and one of the best runners in IPL history. In 205 IPL games, Raina has amassed 5,528 runs with an average of 32.5 and a healthy batting average of 136.7.

Raina would also no longer play domestic cricket from now on. He has been the mainstay for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket over the years.

Raina retired from international cricket in 2019 on the same day as MS Dhoni on 15 August 2020. He shared a video on social media on Monday (September 5) where he can be seen batting.

“I will feature in the Road Safety world series which starts on 10th September. Franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have approached me till now. Once the situation gets cleared, i will inform everyone myself,” he said to a newspaper.

Notably, his retirement has left his fans surprised. The Cricket legend who has given the game so much with time, fans are tweeting thank you Raina, to convey their love to the star.