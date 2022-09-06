Electrocution Death in Bengaluru; Akila becomes Victim

TNI Bureau: As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, a young woman named Akila was electrocuted in the middle of the road on Monday. The 23-year-old died as a result of electrocution, which is being blamed on the negligence of BESCOM and the BBMP.

The incident occurred in Siddapur, which is located between Marathahalli and Varthur Kodi on the White Field Police Station route.

Akhila was a B.Com graduate who worked in a private company’s administration department. She and her parents used to live in Siddapur. The 23-year-old girl left home on her Activa scooter on Monday evening and arrived near Mayura Bakery in Siddapur.

Due to the city’s continuous rain, knee-deep water had accumulated on the roads. Because of the rising water, Akhila lost her balance and fell off her scooter. She was electrocuted in the middle of the road while attempting to get up and using an electric pole for support.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai evaluated in on the situation, chairing a meeting with senior ministers and officials late at night to analyze the rain and flood situation in the state, particularly in the capital city, and the damage caused. The government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the city’s flood situation.