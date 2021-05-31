Shocker! Covid Patients lying Nude in Odisha Hospital

These images from Bankisole Covid Hospital in Mayurbhanj District have gone viral on Social Media.

By Sagar Satapathy
Covid Hospital Bankisole Mayurbhanj
TNI Bureau: Despite the claims of best Covid Management in the State, shocking visuals from a Covid Hospital in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj have shamed the humanity.

➡️ These pictures are from Bankisole Covid Hospital in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ Some photos taken by the kin of a patient have gone viral on social media.

➡️ Covid Patients are struggling for life.

➡️ They are lying on the floor of the hospital with little or no cloth.

➡️ Patients are left unattended. There are nobody to look after them.

➡️ Some patients are even seen lying inside the toilet and on hospital verandah in semi-nude condition.

After the local media and activists highlighted the issue, District Collector and other Senior officials have ordered probe.

