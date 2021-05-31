Shocker! Covid Patients lying Nude in Odisha Hospital
These images from Bankisole Covid Hospital in Mayurbhanj District have gone viral on Social Media.
TNI Bureau: Despite the claims of best Covid Management in the State, shocking visuals from a Covid Hospital in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj have shamed the humanity.
➡️ These pictures are from Bankisole Covid Hospital in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj district.
➡️ Some photos taken by the kin of a patient have gone viral on social media.
➡️ Covid Patients are struggling for life.
➡️ They are lying on the floor of the hospital with little or no cloth.
➡️ Patients are left unattended. There are nobody to look after them.
➡️ Some patients are even seen lying inside the toilet and on hospital verandah in semi-nude condition.
After the local media and activists highlighted the issue, District Collector and other Senior officials have ordered probe.
