Bibekananda Pattnaik – Man who initiated Jungle Raksha Bandhan

TNI Bureau: In 2004, a unique idea ‘Jungle Raksha Bandhan’ was conceptualised in the forests of Mayurbhanj, where the villagers visited their adjoining forests in large masses and tied the Rakhi (the sacred thread) to the tree. The knot symbolised the mutual trust and respect between the human and nature.

The campaign was launched by none other than Bibekananda Pattnaik, eminent social worker and sports administrator from Mayurbhanj district. He started his career in market research and marketing in Delhi in 1987, but returned to his motherland 5 years later. During his five year stint in the national capital, he was instrumental in building the ‘Oriya Cultural and Welfare Association (OCWA)’.

Bibekananda started an NGO ‘SPARDA’ in 1993 along with his school friends. He started devoting all his time to social work and became the President of Mayurbhanj Swechhasebi Samukhya, ‘MASS’ – a network of grassroots organizations in Mayurbhanj since 1995-2009. He successfully led the community forest protection movement in 750 villages of 21 blocks in Mayurbhanj district.

Apart from forest protection initiatives, Bibekananda Pattnaik also fought against illegal mining in Odisha. An able organiser and advisor on various issues, Bibekananda Pattnaik was/has been associated with Odisha Jungle Mahasangh, Swechhasebi Samanwoya Samiti Orissa (SSSO), Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV) and Odisha-Mo Parivar.

Bibekannda Pattnaik is also a known sports organiser. He is the Secretary Mayurbhanj Tennis Association since 2007 and Governing Board member of Odisha Tennis Association since 2015.

Bibekananada Pattnaik has been relentless working for the last 26 years to improve the living standards of poor and marginalised section of the society and protect the nature. He is passionate about trees, jungles and environment. That makes him stand out in the crowd.