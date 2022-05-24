Evening News Insight – May 24, 2022

➡️ IMD’s issues orange warning; Thunderstorm alert for six Odisha districts.

➡️ 26 Cases Of “Tomato Flu” Detected In Odisha.

➡️ Actor turned Politician Anubhav Mohanty asks wife Varsha Priyadarshini to vacate his parental house; says he will pay her accommodation.

➡️ BMC allows conditional reopening of Khaogali near Ram Mandir; the stores will operate between 5PM and 10PM daily.

➡️ A policeman identified as Saifullah Qadri shot dead by Terrorists in Srinagar; 7 – year old daughter injured.

➡️ Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court fixes May 26 as next date of hearing.

➡️ Uttarakhand: AAP’s CM candidate for recently concluded Assembly elections Ajay Kothiyal joins BJP.

➡️ Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices; petrol at all-time high of 420 rupees per litre.

➡️ India’s health secy made chairperson of key WHO panel at 75th World Health Assembly.

➡️ Monkeypox conspiracy theories, blames US for spread; swirl in China.

➡️ We’ll do everything to ensure Ukraine wins this war: European Commission