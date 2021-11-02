Shiv Sena wins Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Bypoll

Insight Bureau: The Shiv Sena scripted history, as the party won the Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha Bypoll. Kalaben Delkar, wife of former MP Mohan Delkar who had allegedly died by suicide, defeated BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit by 51,269 votes.

Mohan Delkar, who had won the 2019 election by defeating then sitting BJP MP Natubhai Patel by a thin margin of 9,001 votes, allegedly hanged himself at a Mumbai hotel on February 22, 2021.

BJP suffered massive setbacks in Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, but gained huge in Assam.

Pratibha Singh, wife of former Himachal Pradesh CM late Virbhadra Singh, won the Mandi Lok Sabha Bypoll by a narrow margin of 7,490 votes. BJP received another setback in Himachal Pradesh, as Congress won Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbai-Kothkai assembly bypolls.

BJP won the Khandwa Lok Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh.

In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress won all 4 seats that went to bypolls. BJP lost deposits in 3 seats. In total, TMC retained two seats and snatched two seats from the BJP.

In Assam, BJP won 3 out of 5 assembly seats, while its ally United People’s Party, Liberal won the remaining two seats.

JD(U) won both the seats in Bihar while YSR Congress won the lone seat in Andhra Pradesh. BJP and Congress won one seat each in Karnataka.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP won two seats, while Congress won one. Congress won the lone seat in Maharashtra that went to bypoll.

In Meghalaya, National People’s Party won two seats while United Democratic Party won one seat. Mizo National Front won the seat in Mizoram. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party won the bypoll (one seat) in Nagaland.

Congress won both the assembly seats in Rajasthan. BJP was leading in the lone assembly seat that went to bypoll in Telangana