TNI Evening News Headlines – November 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 171 more COVID positive cases & 288 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 130 local contact cases and 41 quarantine cases.

➡️ 441 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1030026.

➡️ Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee approves Rs 190 Cr Annual Budget of Srimandir for 2021-22.

➡️ Nimapada Tahasildar found in possession of 5 PAN cards; Raids underway.

➡️ Cuttack Municipal Corporation raids KFC Restaurant in Cuttack over sub-standard food allegation.

➡️ Bhubaneswar-Palasa Special Train will have additional stoppages at six more stations.

India News

➡️ Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress party; announces new party – Punjab Lok Congress .

➡️ CTET 2021 will be held through CBT mode from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022.

➡️ Shiv Sena wins Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat by margin of 51,269 votes in bypoll.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh bypolls: Congress sweeps Mandi Lok Sabha, all 3 assembly seats.

➡️ Congress retains Deglur (SC) Assembly seat in Maharashtra by margin of 41,917 votes.

➡️ BJP retains Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh in bypoll.

➡️ CBI unearths Rs 15,000 crore Bike Bot scam, lodges FIR against Uttar Pradesh-based firm and its executives.

➡️ CBI files charge sheet in Navy leak case.

➡️ Laser show held in Ayodhya as part of Deepotsav celebrations.

➡️ Shah Rukh Khan turns 56; celebrates birthday in Alibaug farmhouse.

World News

➡️ Over 80 nations vow to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030: EU chief at COP26.

➡️ PM Modi pledges net Zero Emission by 2070.

➡️ At least 19 killed in twin blasts at Kabul military hospital, say Taliban officials.

➡️ South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Super 12 game of T20 World Cup.

➡️ Global Covid deaths top 5 million in less than 2 years.