100-Word Edit: Pressure mounts on Dibya Shankar Mishra

By Sagar Satapathy
Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra Resigns
Despite having the full backing of party supremo and the main Think Tank, MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra continues to face stiff resistance from the opposition parties although his party workers and leaders stood firm behind him.

A day after fresh allegations were levelled against him by Senior BJP leader Bijoy Mohapatra and Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, linking his Raipur residence to Mamita Meher murder case, a BJP youth leader confronted him on the streets of Bhawanipatna, only to get a vague response.

Bijoy Mohapatra had warned of more explosive facts in coming days. Let’s wait and watch.

