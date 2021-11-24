Eggs hurled at CM Naveen’s Carcade in Puri
The incident occurred at the Hospital Chhak in Puri. BJP Yuva Morcha Puri District President Jayant Das led the attack. Black Flags were also waved at the CM's Carcade.
Insight Bureau: For the first time in several years, eggs have been hurled at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s carcade in Puri while he was returning from the Shilanyas ceremony of Shrimandir Heritage Corridor project.
Earlier, Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh too faced egg attack when he was on his way to attend the Shilanyas ceremony. Several Ministers and BJD leaders were targeted by the BJP and Congress workers over Mamita Meher murder case, seeking resignation of MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra. However, this is the first time CM Naveen Patnaik was directly targeted.
#BREAKING: BJP Yuva Morcha members hurl eggs at CM Naveen Patnaik’s carcade in #Puri while he was returning after attending the Shrimandir Heritage Corridor Project. Black Flags waved too.#TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/KM5TGnClIc
— The News Insight (@TNITweet) November 24, 2021
