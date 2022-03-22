Sharmistha’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected; No Remand for Niranjan Sethi

Insight Bureau: The Orissa High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sarmisth a Rout, the prime accused in the cameraman Manas Swain murder case.

The Bhadrak Additional SP Jatin Panda today informed that there is no plans to take former Director of I&PR Department Niranjan Sethi on remand now. Sethi’s remand will be sought after tracing Sarmistha, the Editor of Odia fortnightly ‘Sampurna’.