Sharmistha’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected; No Remand for Niranjan Sethi

The Bhadrak Additional SP Jatin Panda today informed that there is no plans to take former Director of I&PR Department Niranjan Sethi on remand now

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau: The Orissa High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sarmistha Rout, the prime accused in the cameraman Manas Swain murder case.
The Bhadrak Additional SP Jatin Panda today informed that there is no plans to take former Director of I&PR Department Niranjan Sethi on remand now. Sethi’s remand will be sought after tracing Sarmistha, the Editor of Odia fortnightly ‘Sampurna’.
