Know Revised Petrol, Diesel & LPG Prices in Odisha

Insight Bureau: A sharp hike in petrol and diesel as well as LPG prices has come as a jolt to the common people.

Bhubaneswar has witnessed a hike of 96 paise and 92 paise respectively in petrol and diesel prices. Petrol prices in the Capital City now stand at Rs 102.74 and Diesel Rs 92.54 per litre.

In Malkangiri, diesel price is recorded the highest in Odisha with 98.03 per litre. Petrol price is also at its highest in Malkangiri with 108.39 per litre.

Petrol Prices have breached Rs 105 mark in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Rayagada, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nuapada. Diesel prices have breached Rs 95 mark in these districts.

In Odisha, LPG price has gone up to 976 after a hike of Rs 50 per cylinder.