Facebook fails to detect hate against Rohingya
The rights group Global Witness submitted eight paid ads for approval to Facebook, each including different versions of hate speech against Rohingya.
Insight Bureau: Facebook has failed to detect blatant hate speech and calls to violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority, as per the rights group Global Witness.
The Global Witness had submitted eight paid ads for approval to Facebook, each including different versions of hate speech against Rohingya. And, surprisingly, all those ads were approved.
