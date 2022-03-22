Facebook fails to detect hate against Rohingya

The rights group Global Witness submitted eight paid ads for approval to Facebook, each including different versions of hate speech against Rohingya.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
facebook
Image- File photo
146

Insight Bureau: Facebook has failed to detect blatant hate speech and calls to violence against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority, as per the rights group Global Witness.

Related Posts

Indian Army hit by Shortage of Soldiers; Know Why

Sharmistha’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected; No…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Global Witness had submitted eight paid ads for approval to Facebook, each including different versions of hate speech against Rohingya. And, surprisingly, all those ads were approved.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.