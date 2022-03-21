Two people dead after LPG cylinder blast in Karnataka

One of the two victims was reportedly a partner in the scrap business.

Insight Bureau: Two people were killed after an LPG cylinder exploded in a scrap shop in Kaup in Udupi on Monday morning. One of the two victims was reportedly a partner in the scrap business.

Another also died, whose identity is being ascertained by the police.

The scrap shop is located near the Mallar Salafi Masjid. In this incident, three others were also injured. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

