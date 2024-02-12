Rahul Gandhi seeks Development of Hockey in Sundargarh

TNI Bureau: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged the Central Government to consider replacing and relaying the Astro Turf at SAI Special Area Games in Sundargarh.

In a letter to Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, Rahul Gandhi said, “During his recent visit to Odisha as part of the Bharat Joda Nyay Yatra in Sundargarh, he met with several hockey players currently training at SAI SAG at Sundargarh”.

“He was stuck by their passion for playing and their drive to win for India”. Bolstering the hockey infrasturcture in Odisha can play a transformational role in identifying and nurturing sporting talent”, Rahul said.