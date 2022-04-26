MP Quota scrapped in Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission

Insight Bureau: Putting all speculations to rest, the Government has scrapped the provision of admission of students in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the Member of Parliament (MP) quota.

As per the revised guidelines issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for admission for 2022-23 academic year, children orphaned due to Covid-19 pandemic will be considered for admission over and above the class strength under PM CARES for Children Scheme.

The admission will be done on the basis of list given by District Magistrate of the concerned District subject to 10 children per KV and maximum two children per class. These children will be exempted from payment of fees from Classes I to XII, the guideline stated.

As per the provision, the MP quota used to allow every Member of Parliament to recommend 10 students for admission to the Kendriya Vidyalayas.