Morning News Insight – April 6, 2022

🔸One suspect caught on CCTV, was detained for questioning in connection with Srimandir Rosha Ghara (Kitchen) vandalisation.

🔸Section 144 imposed in Dhamnagar NAC till Thursday morning (7AM) in view of vote counting in 11 wards.

🔸Cameraman Manas Swain was beaten to death with Bamboo, Wooden Sticks, confirms Crime Branch. Those instruments have been seized from Dayal Ashram.

🔸Odisha reports 16 new Covid cases (6 from Khordha) in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 232.

🔸India reports 1,086 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,198 recoveries, and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 11,871.

🔸Petrol & Diesel Prices hiked by 80 paise each effective on April 6. Rs 10 hike in 16 days.

🔸IGL hikes price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per Kg to Rs 66.61 per Kg from today.

🔸Vishwa Hindu Parishad plans to take out more than 1,000 rallies across West Bengal to celebrate Ram Navami on April 10.

🔸India condemns Bucha killings at UNSC Meet; calls for an independent probe.

🔸South Delhi Municipal Corporation decides to close all Meat Shops during Navratri.

🔸One terrorist has been killed in an encounter in the Tral area of Awantipora, J&K.

🔸Delhi Jal Board withdraws circular allowing Muslim employees two-hour daily break during Ramzan.

🔸Twitter to test an Edit Button soon. A major decision after Elon Musk became the major stakeholder in Twitter.

🔸Shanghai reports 17,077 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest single-day increase. All 26 million people in Shanghai are locked down.

🔸Russia supplied 8,500 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, reports Russia’s Media House Sputnik.

🔸US, UK, Australia to develop hypersonic missiles to counter Russia in future.

🔸EU Nations expel over 200 Russian diplomats, staff.

🔸UN says it has ‘credible’ claims of Russia using cluster bombs in populated Ukraine areas. Allegations against Ukraine are also being probed, it said.

🔸Massive destruction across Ukraine due to Russian attack. Thousands of people are missing.

🔸Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls Russians ‘War Criminals’; said they killed families, crushed civilians under tanks, raped women in front of their children and left Ukraine “filled with mass graves.”

🔸Either expel Russia or dissolve yourself & reform: Zelenskyy to UNSC.

🔸Russia sought forensic investigation of Bucha war crime. British UN Security Council chairman refuses to entertain the plea.