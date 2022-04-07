Lingaraj Temple Road Passenger Halt to be upgraded to Railway Station

Insight Bureau: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday informed about Centre’s approval of upgradation of Lingaraj Passenger Halt in Ekamra into a railway station and redevelopment of Bhubaneswar railway station.

Aparajita Sarangi extended her gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the long standing demand of the people of Bhubaneswar.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has approved three key proposals for Bhubaneswar including a Flyover at Cosmopolis Square and two foot-over bridges near Hotel Crown and Satsang Vihar.

Based on the grievances submitted by the people of Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency, the Parliamentarian earlier had submitted 10 proposals before various Central Ministries to address the issues concerning Odisha’s capital city.