‘Jersey’ Release Date postponed to April 22

Insight Bureau: Just 3 days before the release, Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’ got a new date – April 22. The film, which was scheduled to be held on April 14, will hit the theatres on April 22.

The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. ‘Jersey’ is a remake of the National Award winning Telugu film, ‘Jersey’.

Although no reason has been given, it seems that the makers of ‘Jersey’ did not want a box office clash with Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2″, which will be released on April 14.