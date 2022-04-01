Sensex jumps nearly 113 pts, Nifty nears 17,500

Insight Bureau: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped nearly 113 points in early trade on Friday.

The BSE barometer was trading 112.71 points higher at 58,681.22 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 33.35 points to 17,498.10.

From the 30-share pack, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the lead gainers.

In contrast, Titan, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Nestle India were the major laggards.