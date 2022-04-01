Morning News Insight – April 1, 2022

🔸2.42 lakh Olive Ridley turtles arrive at Behrampur Coast in Ganjam District for mass nesting.
🔸Odisha, the first State formed on the basis of linguistics, celebrates its Foundation Day today.
🔸Odisha reports 21 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 366.
🔸India reports 1335 new Covid cases and 52 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 13,672.
🔸Jet fuel (ATF) price hiked by 2% to record Rs 1,12,924.83 per kilolitre.
🔸19 kg commercial cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 250 per cylinder; to cost Rs 2253 effective from today.
🔸No change in petrol, diesel prices today – some relief for the consumers.
🔸Maharashtra lifts all Covid restrictions; wearing masks not mandatory. No fines to be imposed.
🔸PM Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers, and parents during the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha today.
🔸India likely to get effective vaccine against Tuberculosis in 2024: ICMR-NARI scientist.
🔸WHO warn insect-borne virus could be the cause of the next pandemic.
🔸Ukraine says that Russian troops have left Chernobyl nuclear plant.
🔸India buys Russian Oil at a discount of $35 per barrel despite global sanctions.
