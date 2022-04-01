Bhagwant Mann seeks transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab

Breaking News! Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has moved a resolution in the assembly seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.

Centre is trying to “upset the balance” in the administration of Chandigarh, which should not be allowed, said Mann.

Chandigarh serves as the capital of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana. A controversy erupted after the Centre changed the service rules for employees of Chandigarh Administration, giving them the same benefits at par with the central government employees.