Sriya Lenka, 1st Indian K-Pop Idol walks at Seoul Fashion Week

TNI Bureau: The South Korean K-pop Global girl group ‘BLACKSWAN’ is making a lot of headlines for its spectacular performances and catwalks at the 2024 Seoul Fashion Week.

BLACKWAN was invited as a special guest for renowned brand ‘GREEDILOUS’ to showcase their collection at “2024F/W Seoul Fashion Week” held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul at 6 p.m. on Monday.

This is their first participation for the ‘Seoul Fashion Week,’ and it is the first official schedule in 2024.

And, Sriya Lenka from Odisha, the 1st Indian K-pop Idol walked at Seoul Fashion week.

The concept of the event, titled ‘Snowfalls in Africa,’ is “The imagination of traveling together to Africa in the cold winter and the unknown world Africa symbolizes the infinite possibilities and dreams of humans.”

“It is an honor for Sriya to debut at Seoul Fashion Week as India’s first K-pop idol and we would love to continue to promote Korean fashion to the world through various collaborations,” said BLACKSWAN’s agency DR Entertainment.

BLACKSWAN, who was considered the ‘2023 Global Girl Group’ through leading domestic and foreign media such as CNN, BBC and ROLLING STONES last year, said, “Special thanks to the fashion designer Younhee Park and the GREEDILOUS team for inviting us to the glorious event.”

Meanwhile, BLACKSWAN is scheduled to visit Mumbai for a K-pop Festival event on the 17th of February.