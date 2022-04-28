Morning News Insight – April 28, 2022

🔸 Odisha Government to spend Rs 100 crore for the development of Nilamadhaba Temple in Kantilo. Earlier, 5T Secretary VK Pandian had visited the temple and held discussions with the temple management.

🔸 Odisha reports 7 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 80.

🔸CHSE Plus 2 Exams begin in Odisha.

🔸 Group clashes in Niali, Cuttack: 4 persons including the new Sarapanch of Ekaberuan Panchayat sustain critical injuries; admitted to SCB.

🔸 Two Odisha-based NGOs ‘The Heavenly Grace Ministries’ and ‘The Peoples Organisation For Empowerment of Tribals (POET) barred by Centre from receiving funds from abroad.

🔸Mumbai Police Commissioner asked CISF DG to investigate the role of CISF personnel during attack on BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya by alleged Shiv Sena workers outside Khar Police Station on April 23.

🔸 Covid Spike: India reports 3,303 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths and 2,563 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 16,980.

🔸 Gujarat Titans (199/5) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (195/6) by 5 wickets; stay on Top of the Points Table with 14 points from 8 matches.

🔸 Elon Musk’s Fun Tweet: Will buy Coca Cola next.

🔸 Elon Musk says Twitter must be political neutral and seek public trust.

🔸Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country’s economy, currency and banking system have successfully withstood sanctions.