Kalarahanga Gram Rozgar Sevak in Vigilance net

Insight Bureau: Odisha Vigilance on Monday conducted simultaneous raids on the houses and properties associated with Babuli Charan Padhihari, Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS), Kalarahanga Gram Panchayat, Bhubaneswar in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Separate teams of the anti-corruption agency led by 3 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, and other staff conducted searches at the following six places in Bhubaneswar.

1. One Tripple-storeyed building located over Plot no. 146/3736, Mausima Temple, Raghunathapur, Bhubaneswar.

2. One double-storeyed building located at Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar.

3. One Asbestos House over plot no. 419, Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar.

4. One Flat no.102, Block -B type-2, at Ashirbad Plaza Apartment, Bhubaneswar.

5. House at native village Raghunathpur, Bhubaneswar.

6. Office at Kalarahanga (O/o RI Kalarahanga), Bhubaneswar.