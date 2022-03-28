Sensex ends 231 pts higher at 57593, Nifty closes at 17222

Insight Bureau: BSE Sensex added 231 points or 0.40% to close at 57,5923 on Monday while the NSE Nifty gained 69 points or 0.40% to settle at 17,222. Broader markets ended mixed with smallcap and midcap indices in the red.

India VIX was in the red. While Bharati Airtel and Axis Bank were the top index gainer on Sensex, Nestle India was the top laggard.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.65 per cent to USD 117.45 per barrel.

Overseas investors have pulled out a net Rs 1,14,855.97 crore from the Indian markets in the current year, so far, amid heightened geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns. Foreign portfolio investors have sold domestic equities worth Rs 48,261.65 crore so far this month, taking the year-to-date tally this year to a massive Rs 1,14,855.97 crore, according to depositories data.