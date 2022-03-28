RRR (Hindi) earns Rs 74.50 Crore in 3 Days

Insight Bureau: SS Rajamouli’s RRR: “Rise, Roar, Revolt” has created an incredible achievement.

The period action drama has successfully collected a whopping amount of ₹500 crore worldwide in just three days and still going strong at the box office.

RRR released in the theatres on Friday and has recorded the best opening day performance of all time with the global collection of ₹257 crore, and the Hindi version earned ₹19 crore at the box office.

The film’s first domestic weekend total in Hindi version is ₹74.50 crore in just 3 days.

Film analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday about the success of the movie.

#RRR #Hindi is SENSATIONAL, biz jumps on Day 3… FIRST *HINDI* FILM TO CROSS ₹ 30 CR IN A SINGLE DAY [pandemic era]… Mass centres EXCEPTIONAL… SupeRRRb trending gives hope for a STRONG Day 4 [Mon]… Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr. Total: ₹ 74.50 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zuYKz90RF6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2022

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris also played pivotal roles in the film.

The film has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finally released on March 25, 2022.