RRR (Hindi) earns Rs 74.50 Crore in 3 Days

The period action drama has successfully collected a whopping amount of ₹500 crore worldwide in just three days and still going strong at the box office.

By Aishwariya Dhal
RRR Movie Release Date, Duration
Insight Bureau:  SS Rajamouli’s RRR: “Rise, Roar, Revolt” has created an incredible achievement.

RRR released in the theatres on Friday and has recorded the best opening day performance of all time with the global collection of ₹257 crore, and the Hindi version earned ₹19 crore at the box office.

The film’s first domestic weekend total in Hindi version is ₹74.50 crore in just 3 days.

Film analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday about the success of the movie.

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris also played pivotal roles in the film.

The film has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and  finally released on March 25, 2022.

