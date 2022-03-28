Punjab CM announces doorstep delivery of Ration

Insight Bureau: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme in Punjab. The poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality ration will be delivered at their doorstep, he said.

However, the scheme will be optional for the eligible beneficiaries, Mann said in a video message. If the ration depot is very close to your home, one may fetch the ration from there, he added.

Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in a statement said, “we have been trying to implement it in Delhi but Centre is impeding it.”

Mann further said the details of this scheme will be made available shortly.