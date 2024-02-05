TNI Morning News Headlines – February 5, 2024

➡️Budget session of Odisha Assembly to start from today. It is scheduled to run till Feb 13. Interim Budget likely to be presented on February 8.
➡️50 students fall ill after having dinner at Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel in Lamtaput area of Koraput district.
➡️Members of Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association will go on a strike from February 7.
➡️AAP Mayor of the Delhi Municipal Corporation, Shelly Oberoi’s petition before the Supreme Court seeking directions to exercise functions of Standing Committee will be heard by the CJI bench today.
➡️Jharkhand Floor Test: Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto arrives at the Assembly in Ranchi.
Related Posts
➡️Sensex climbs 193.43 points to 72,279.06 in early trade; Nifty up 51.15 points to 21,904.95.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to 83.03 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Death toll rises to 64 as wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Chile.
➡️FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule revealed, Mexico set to host tournament opener.
➡️Grammys 2024: India shines at Grammys, Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win Best Global Music Album award. Tabla maverick Ustad Zakir Hussain bags 3 awards.
Comments are closed.