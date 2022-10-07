Dussehra Crowd perform Puja at Heritage Madrasa in Bidar; 4 Held

Bureau: So far four people have been arrested by police after a mob participating in a Dussehra TNISo far four people have been arrested by police after a mob participating in a Dussehra procession allegedly broke into a heritage madrasa in Bidar district of Karnataka. The incident triggered communal tensions in the state on Thursday.

The mob also shouted slogans and even allegedly performed puja in a corner of the madrasa premises. The mob broke the lock of the gate and entered the madrasa premises and splashed vermillion around.

Following the incident, people from the minority community gathered around the monument and started demanding action against the ‘miscreants’.

Later, police swung into action and booked a case against nine people of which four have already been arrested under various sections of IPC.

Notably, the madrasa is a Archeological Survey of India (ASI) monument.