End of an era! Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas passes away

TNI Bureau: Veteran Ghazal and Bollywood playback singer Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on Monday due to a prolonged illness, confirmed his family. He was 72.

His daughter Nayaab took to her Instagram profile and informed about the sad demise of the singer with her fans.

The ghazal singer began his career by releasing a ghazal album named Aahat in 1980. He released numerous albums.

Pankaj Udhas, best known for singing ‘Chitthi Aayi Hai’, ‘Chandi Jaisa Rang Tera’, ‘Thodi Thodi Piya Karo’, ‘Ek Taraf Uska Ghar’, ‘Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai’, ‘Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, and others.

Pankaj Udhas also received several accolades for his contributions to music, including the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in India.