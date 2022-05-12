Sensex crashes over 1100 pts, Nifty closes at 15,800

Insight Bureau: The NSE Nifty 50 index dropped 2.22 per cent or 359.10 to close at 15,808 and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.14 per cent or 1,158.08 to 52,930.31.

The Indian rupee plunged to a record low for a second time this week, hitting 77.63 against the dollar. It settled at 77.5025.

From the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Titan, NTPC and State Bank of India were among the major laggards.