KGF Chapter 2 sets the box office on fire; collects 1100 cr worldwide

Insight Bureau: Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is carrying on setting fire on box office even after 25 days of its theatrical release. The blockbuster has recently achieved a new milestone by breaking all the box office records.

The film became the third highest grossing Indian film after minting Rs 1100 crore worldwide, leaving behind superhits like RRR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

This film has surpassed RRR’s collection in 25 days.

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 has done some incredible business. The film is now inching closer to the Rs 1200 crore mark at the box office worldwide. In 26 days, the film collected over Rs 1150 crore and in another few days, it will reach a new milestone. After Aamir Khan’s Dangal and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF is now the third highest grossing Indian film.

The movie was released on April 14. The movie also continues to have a golden run in cinema halls even on weekdays.