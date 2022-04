Sensex at 237 pts, Nifty near 17,500 in closing bell

Insight Bureau: BSE Sensex stumped over 237 points lower at 58,338.9 and NSE Nifty fell over 55 points to close at 17,475.65 in Wednesday closing bell.

ITC and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by HUL, SBI and NTPC.

Maruti Suzuki and HDFC were among the top losers.