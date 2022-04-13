Top 20 Emojis, What they Stand For and How to Use

Insight Bureau: We are damn sure, your conversation is just not complete without an emoji expressing your feelings more than the words of your texts do. There are no nuances, mimics, or intonation when you text, so you throw in a smiling face to make sure the message is read in the spirit it was intended.

But have you ever wondered what your favorite emoji really stand for? Or are you really using them for the perfect purpose? Don’t worry, folks! Here, we will discuss about the 20 most popular emojis you use everyday.

The ​Smiling face with smiling eyes emoji 😊-

“Hey, thank you for the hospitality 😊” – You must be using this emoji on a daily basis. The most commonly used and the most popular emoji is the smiling face with smiling eye emoji. This emoji is used to convey genuine happiness and warm, positive feelings.

The Red Heart ❤️-

This is one of the most adorable and used emoji. Quite personal, but you need it every time to express affection and love. This symbols itself represents love and romance.

Slightly smiling Face 🙂-

This emoji conveys a wide range of positive, happy, and friendly sentiments. Its tone can also be patronizing, passive-aggressive, or ironic, as if saying This is fine when it’s really not.

Face with tears of joy 😂-

Heard a real good joke? Don’t know what to reply to the message? Surprise surprise! The 😂 savior comes in. This emoji is usually used to express a happy situation, something funny or pleasing.

Loudly crying face 😭-

This emoji shows that someone is crying loudly and it is used for multiple reasons. It can be used to express inconsolable grief or express intense feelings like uncontrollable laughter, joy, etc.

Rolling on the floor laughing 🤣-

This emoji represents the internet acronym ROFL. It represents a very funny situation, more intense than the Face with Tears of Joy.

Pleading Face 🥺-

This is one of the cutest emoji we all use. As per its name, the emoji represents that someone is begging or pleading. It is also used in an adorable situation or as a loving gesture.

​Smiling face with heart-eyes 😍-

Smiling face with a heart-eyes emoji can be used to convey love, adoration or love. Basically, it is supposed to be used in the case of ‘I am in love with a person or thing’. This emoji is also used to complement.

Grinning face with sweat 😅-

This emoji is intended to depict nervous or discomfort but commonly used to express a close call as if saying whew! and wiping sweat from the forehead.

Hugging Face 🤗-

The Hugging Face emoji is commonly used to extend thanks and support, show love and care or depict a warm and positive feeling. Sometimes it is also used to convey excitement, enthusiasm or a sense of accomplishment. Blushing Face with Hand Over Mouth 🤭- Facebook and Apple use this emoji to represent serious surprise, concern, apology or shock. On other platforms, the emoji also has blushing cheeks and it is used to convey coy laughter or embarrassment, the ‘oops’ moment.

​Face blowing a kiss 😘-

This emoji expresses the sense of generic love and affection. Can also be used to represent a kiss goodbye or good night.

Winking Face 😉-

This emoji makes a flirty message more conveying. A very commonly used emoji which represents a mixed feeling of love, attraction.

Smiling face with hearts 🥰-

“Thank you for being there 🥰”. It expresses a range of happy and affectionate feelings.

Angry Face emoji 😠-

The Angry Face emoji is also known as Grumpy Face or Mad Face and it represents the feeling of anger.

Winking Face with Tongue 😜-

This emoji is used to express the sense of fun, wackiness or joking. Face with sunglasses 😎- It is commonly used to convey someone or something is cool, chill, easy-going or carefree. It is also used to express appreciation or approval and to stand in for the sentiments of OK or awesome. It also represents intelligence. Thinking Face 🤔- This emoji represents that a person is deep in thought or pondering. Folded hands 🙏🏻- This emoji means please or thank you in Japanese culture. It also represents prayer and is used as one as well. Thumbs up 👍-

This emoji indicates an approval or thumbs up gesture.

There are many other emojis to convey your feelings which have different meanings. Good or bad but emoji is no doubt an amazing feature, every smartphone user will agree.