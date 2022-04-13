Odisha’s Malkangiri among Top 5 Aspirational Dist in Basic Infrastructure sector

Insight Bureau: Malkangiri has been listed as the 3rd most Improved Aspirational district in the country in NITI Aayog’s list of ‘Most Improved Aspirational Districts in the Basic Infrastructure sector for the month of February 2022.

The Aspirational Districts programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the Country.

The ranking is based on incremental progress under five broad socio-economic themes – health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and infrastructure.