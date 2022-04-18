Sensex above 1100 pts, Nifty at 17,173 in closing bell

Insight Bureau: S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,172 points or 2.01% to settle at 57,166 while the NSE Nifty 50 index dived 302 points or 1.73% to end at 17,173. India VIX ended 8% higher, breaching 19 levels.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

NTPC shares price rose 6.5% as the top Sensex gainer, accompanied by Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, and Titan. Infosys was down 7%, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, and TCS followed.