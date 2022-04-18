WPI inflation rises to 14.55 % in March
The high rate of inflation in March 2022 is because of the rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas, mineral oils, basic metals, etc owing to disturbance in the global supply chain caused due to Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Insight Bureau: The annual rate of Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation rose to a record high of 14.55% for the month of March 2022 as compared to 7.89% in March 2021.
➡️ Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%)
The index for this major group increased by 2.10%. From 166.8 (provisional) for the month of February 2022 to 170.3 (provisional) in March 2022.
➡️ Fuel and Power (Weight 13.15%)
The index for this major group increased by 5.68%. From 139.0 (provisional) for the month of February 2022 to 146.9 (provisional) in March 2022.
➡️ Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%)
The index for this major group increased by 2.31%
From 138.4 (provisional) for the month of February 2022 to 141.6 (provisional) in March 2022.
➡️ WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%)
The rate of inflation based on the WPI Food Index increased from 8.47% in February 2022 to 8.71% in March 2022.
.@DPIITGoI releases index numbers of wholesale price in India (Base Year: 2011-12) for the month of March 2022 (Provisional) and for the month of January 2022.
The WPI based rate of inflation for March stands at 14.55%
