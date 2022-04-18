Evening News Insight – 18 April, 2022

The annual rate of inflation is 14.55% (Provisional) for the month of March as compared to 7.89% in March 2021: Government of India.

By Aishwariya Dhal
➡️ IMD issues ‘yellow warning’ for thunderstorm and lightning at some places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Gajapati and Mayurbhanj.

➡️ Bus fares hike in Odisha: Ordinary & Express hiked by 2 paisa ; Deluxe & AC Deluxe hiked by 4 paise.

➡️ Odisha drivers’ association stages protest over 11-point charter of demands.

➡️ Odisha Higher Education department withdraws its previous directive on streamlining self-financing courses in State Public Universities.

➡️ “Pyramid Fraud”: ₹ 750 Crore Of Consumer Goods Seller Amway India Frozen.

➡️ Fourth wave scare: Delhi sees 517 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate now at 4.21%

➡️ Masks Mandatory In Lucknow, 6 UP Districts Near Delhi As Covid Cases Rise.

➡️ Lakhimpur case: SC sets aside Allahabad HC order granting bail to Ashish Mishra.

➡️ Nawab Malik’s judicial custody extended till April 22.

➡️ PM Modi to address nation on 400th Parkash Purab of Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21: Culture Ministry.

➡️ Jahangirpuri Violence: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi raises questions over the alleged use of weapons during a religious procession in Jahangirpuri’s C block in Delhi.

➡️ BSF recovers 8 kg silver on Indo-Bangladesh border.

➡️ Jaish-e-Mohammad member Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo declared designated terrorist.

➡️ 41 civilians dead in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan.

➡️ Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukrainian’s Lviv.

➡️ Over 470 Ukrainian drones destroyed during special operation: Russian Defense Ministry.

