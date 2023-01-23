TNI Evening News Headlines – January 23, 2023

⏺️ On Triveni Amavasya, Odisha Minister Naba Das donated Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 Cr Gold pitcher at famous Shani Shingnapur shrine in Maharashtra.

⏺️ 4 more persons arrested by Commissionerate Police on charges of black marketing tickets of the ongoing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup ma tches in Bhubaneswar.

⏺️ Khordha police cracked the murder case of a man, whose body found stuffed in a trolley bag; wife killed husband to get rid of torture, say Khordha SP Siddharth Kataria.

⏺️ Mahanadi Coalfields to set up 1,600 MW power plant in Sundargarh district.

⏺️ Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 5 dead 14 critical after consuming spurious liquor in Siwan district.

⏺️ Congress distances itself from party leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks questioning 2019 surgical strikes.

⏺️ Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari desires to quit post: Raj Bhavan statement.

⏺️ Punjab police arrest 255 people in the last one month for selling banned Chinese manjha.

⏺️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale struck 79km west-northwest of Bishnupur in Manipur.

⏺️ Mary Kom to lead 5-member panel formed to probe allegations against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.