Sensational Kanjhawala Death Case: What We Know So Far

Delhi’s streets witnessed a shocking incident on New Year’s Eve, after a girl was dragged by a speeding car from Sultanpuri. The woman was on a scooter, while it was struck by a car early on Sunday, dragging her several kilometers under the vehicle. The incident occurred in Kanjhawala, Delhi.

The killer car, Baleno, was discovered on Sunday, and the five occupants who were in the vehicle when the horrible tragedy occurred have been taken into custody. The five suspects admitted during questioning that they were unaware that the victim was being pulled by their car. Police, however, suspect they rushed after hitting the victim.

A body was discovered hanging under a car that was travelling in the direction of Qutubgarh, an eyewitness reported to the police. The caller alerted the police and noted the car’s license plate number. In a second, PCR call made at the same time, police were notified that a woman’s naked body was lying in the middle of the road.

The incident witnessed massive outrage across the country, demanding a detailed probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal spoke to the deceased’s mother and assured her that the woman will get justice. He also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the victim’s family.

The Postmortem Examination (PME) has, in the meantime, ruled out any injuries that might be the result of a “sexual assault,” the police said on Tuesday. The Delhi Police discovered a CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, Nidhi, were seen leaving a hotel on January 1 at around 1.30 am.

Latest Developments: