Seniors thrash +2 Student in BJB Junior College, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A Plus Two first year student was mercilessly thrashed by some of his seniors over an alleged love affair at the BJB Junior College in Bhubaneswar today.

Video of the seniors thrashing the junior student inside the college campus in public view has gone viral on different social media platforms.

As per the reports, the victim, a Plus Two first year Arts student, was warned by his seniors not to accompany a particular girl to the college. However, the student did not mind their warning and continue to go with the girl to the college.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Irate over the junior’s disobedience, the seniors thrashed him today, the video of which became viral within no time.

Meanwhile, the Badagada police is said to have registered a case in this regard and started an investigation.

The college authorities are also likely to take necessary action against the students who are involved in the case.