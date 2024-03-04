Senior Journalist Sumit Awasthi hints at BJP-BJD Alliance 

TNI Bureau: While both BJP and BJD have rejected the “alliance speculations” and called it a rumour, Senior NDTV Journalist Sumit Awasthi has predicted this to happen.

Sumit took to his X handle to claim that a deal has been done for alliance in Odisha and also cited March 5, Biju Babu’s Birth Anniversary using #BharatRatna hashtag.

If we analyse his tweet, he clearly hinted that a deal has been clinched between both parties for alliance and Biju Babu will get ‘Bharat Ratna’ on March 5. It would be interesting to see if his predictions come true during the second round of alliance speculations.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Whether it will be a pre-poll or post-poll alliance, only time will tell.

A few days ago, Author and Strategist Abhijit-Iyer Mitra too predicted the same, leading to huge speculation, which was denied by both parties later.

All eyes are on PM Modi’s visit tomorrow and any possible announcement on Bharat Ratna for Biju Patnaik.