Closing Bell: Sensex And Nifty Climb To New Record Highs

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed at new record levels on Monday in a highly volatile trade driven by gains in energy and bank shares and a rally in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 66.14 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at an all-time high of 73,872.29. During the day, it jumped 183.98 points or 0.24 per cent to 73,990.13.

The Nifty rose by 27.20 points or 0.12 per cent to close at a lifetime high of 22,405.60 points. During the day, it hit an all-time high level of 22,440.90.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and IndusInd Bank were the biggest gainers.

JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Titan were among the laggards.